Joel L. Poppen Sells 4,984 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

