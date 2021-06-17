Jetcoin Reaches Market Cap of $594,424.95 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $594,424.95 and approximately $791,687.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00759790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00083787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042160 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

