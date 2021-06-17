JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 780,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 118,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBLU opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

