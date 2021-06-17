Jesse G. Singh Sells 1,387 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $58,267.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00.

The AZEK stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

