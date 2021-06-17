Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 40,000 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $4,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,223,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $17,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

