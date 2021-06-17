Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 40,000 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $4,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,223,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.80.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $17,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
