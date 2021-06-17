Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Conn’s in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,123 shares of company stock worth $1,600,018 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 165.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Conn’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.