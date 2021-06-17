Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.82 ($139.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $140.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.30.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

