JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 805,298 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JD.com were worth $73,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,370.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 558,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

