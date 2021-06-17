Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,680,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 13,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,506,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 750,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,277,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
