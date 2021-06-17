Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,680,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 13,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,506,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 750,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,277,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

