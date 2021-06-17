Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.54. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

