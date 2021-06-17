Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

Shares of ITMR opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

