iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.51. 5,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,742. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.89 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.68.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.