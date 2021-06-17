iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,832,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

