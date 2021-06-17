iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Core Alternative Capital’s Largest Position

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,274 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

IWM stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,520,688. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $136.29 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

