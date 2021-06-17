iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,955. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.91.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

