iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.87. 546,372 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.49.

