iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,792,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after buying an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.18 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09.

