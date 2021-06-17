iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

