Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.14 Million

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $94.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.78 million and the lowest is $93.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $394.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $435.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.30.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

