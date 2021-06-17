IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $460.45 million and $90.18 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00103064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00774278 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

