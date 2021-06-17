Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $642,744.00 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91.

NYSE NVTA opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,280,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Invitae by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 361,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

