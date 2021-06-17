Investors Buy High Volume of Murphy Oil Put Options (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,155 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 914% compared to the average daily volume of 311 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at $429,476.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $622,652. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.