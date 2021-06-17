Investors Buy High Volume of Cross Country Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,686 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 230 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $701.02 million, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

