Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,569 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,092% compared to the average volume of 635 call options.

Shares of TR stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

