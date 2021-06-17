Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 13th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 2,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

