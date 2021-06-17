Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000.

PXF stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.38.

