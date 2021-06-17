Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of Intuitive Surgical worth $218,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $14.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $885.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $835.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.