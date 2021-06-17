Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

ISRG traded up $12.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $884.24. 19,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $835.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.