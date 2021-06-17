Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.550-1.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.34. 1,227,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,432. Intuit has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $478.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

