International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 218.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 123,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IFF opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.