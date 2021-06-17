International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $87,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.83 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

