Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce $3.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $3.34 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $14.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 million, a PE ratio of -188.75 and a beta of 1.90. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

