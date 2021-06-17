Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.23. Insulet reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insulet.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of PODD traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.12. 4,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,574. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,149.92 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Insulet by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

