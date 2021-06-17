Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells 2,484 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zumiez stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $50.06.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.