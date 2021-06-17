Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells 2,484 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Zumiez stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $50.06.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
