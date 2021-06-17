Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 3,250,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ZI stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1,224.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

