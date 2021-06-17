Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Rudnitsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 71.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 173.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yext by 132.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 232,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

