Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Chairman Sells 91,661 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MTN stock opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

