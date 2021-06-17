Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.58. 222,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

