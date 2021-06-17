Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 1,179 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

