Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $336.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.