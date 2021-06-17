Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $2,227,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RBLX opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.21. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

