Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO Sells 8,050 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50.

Shares of MU traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 18,026,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,668,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

