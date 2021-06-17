Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $224,550.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $14,968.80.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.46. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.