Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $76,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KE opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $546.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

