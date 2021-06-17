Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,165.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $19,100.00.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $18.03 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $52,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

