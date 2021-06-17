Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 16,470 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

