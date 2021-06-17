Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Insider Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Mapes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00.

GPRE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 1,144,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

