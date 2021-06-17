Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chadwick Heath Faulkner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $716.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Equities research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in CURO Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.