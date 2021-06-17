Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CEO Sells 409,378 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 409,378 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $16,301,431.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,807,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,806,874.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corsair Gaming stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. 7,427,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

