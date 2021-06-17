Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells 2,127 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CSTL traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,682. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
