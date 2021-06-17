Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells 2,127 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSTL traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,682. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

